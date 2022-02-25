SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nearly 30 show choirs from the tri-state area flocked to Bishop Heelan to be part of the annual Crusader Show Choir Invitational.

This is the second time the show choir event will be held in Heelan’s new high school and the O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The middle school competitions began Friday and the high school competitions will be Saturday morning.

The Director of Choral Activities said he was part of show choir when he was young and it is something students won’t forget.

“I mean this is probably our most fun event of the year. Kids will remember this for as long as they live. They’ll meet friends from other schools, they’ll get to perform and sing with other kids, and they will remember it forever,”

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was downsized to a clinic with a small number of schools attending.