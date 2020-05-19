Bishop Heelan honors military graduates with early graduation

The intimate ceremony helping these men and their families close this chapter of their lives.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For many graduates all across Siouxland, graduation has been put on hold with hopes of classes reuniting once more together and celebrating, but for three Bishop Heelan seniors, time was running out.

“It means a lot to me honestly, because we wouldn’t have had to option to go with other people in our grade. Honestly having it with these other two also going into the military is also pretty cool,” said Major Heaton, a 2020 graduate who is joining the Airforce.

A unique school year led to a special graduation for three young men heading off to serve our county.

“It’s so honorable to go and serve your county. It’s an odd world today. There is a worldwide and global conflict, and the intelligence, the skills that it takes to be in the modern military, so we’re extremely proud of them,” said Christian Bork, the principle of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

The intimate ceremony helped these men and their families close this chapter of their lives.

“This has been everything. To have this opportunity today, we didn’t think we were going to have an opportunity to see any of this and this has been a wonderful experience, and I think something the boys will be able to take with them forever,” said Jessica Taylor, Colton’s mom.

“It was just nice to have the opportunity to graduate with at least a couple of people because we can’t graduate with the rest of our class,” said Colton Taylor, a 2020 graduate and is joining the airforce.

The seniors let their caps fly and soon two will be headed to the Air Force and the other to the Army.

“When he decided to go into the military, it was something that he decided to on his own and so we were very surprised. But it’s something that he pursued, and I think that all three of the boys, it’s something that they went after and something that they wanted to experience on their own and it’s a wonderful experience so far,” said Jessica Taylor.