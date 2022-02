SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A long-time Spanish teacher at Bishop Heelan now has a classroom named after her.

Jeri Sturges has taught Spanish at Heelan for almost 30 years.

After a donor, who also taught alongside Sturges for years stepped forward, arrangements were made to honor her co-teacher.

“Very excited, very happy. Just really a surprise, I wasn’t expecting this at all and I really appreciate that they donated this on my behalf,” said Struges.