Bishop Heelan honors graduate killed in Cedar Falls with a scholarship in his name

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan Catholic High School is honoring a graduate who died last week in Cedar Falls in more ways than one.

The high school will be holding a memorial service to remember one of its graduates, Issac Roerig, 19.

Roerig, a graduate from the Class of 2020, was killed on October 9 after being hit by a semi in Cedar Falls. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A memorial service for Roerig will be held on Sunday, October 18, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field in Sioux City, which will be led by Father Shane Deman.

He was a freshman music major at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). The university held a commemoration event honoring him on Monday night.

Bishop Heelan will also be selling t-shirts and neon glasses to raise money for a scholarship to Heelan honoring Roerig.

The t-shirts are $15, with the first sale ending on Wednesday at 12 p.m. A second sale will run from October 15-22 with a pickup date of October 29 at the high school.

The glasses will be available at the service for a freewill offering.

To order a t-shirt honoring Roerig, click here.

