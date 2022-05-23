SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Spring holds many meanings, but for high school seniors, it’s the beginning of a new chapter.

On Sunday, 102 Bishop Heelan Seniors walked the stage at the Orpheum Theatre to take their first steps beyond high school toward their future.

Parents and family members filled the venue to see the moment they turned their tassels and received their diplomas.

KCAU 9 News spoke with this year’s valedictorian about his time at Heelan.

“Time of growth and really what I needed in my life to get me to this point. I thank it a lot, and I’m really happy to go through it with the people I did. Just really thankful for the experience, especially at Bishop Heelan,” said 2022 Valedictorian Jakob Wiest.

This year’s graduating class was dedicated to the Siouxland community, volunteering collectively more than 3,000 hours throughout their high school careers.