Bishop Heelan High School to hold outdoor graduation ceremony on June 27

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan High School will be holding an outdoor graduation ceremony on June 27 at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field with a rain date on June 28.

School officials said this is due to the declining cases of COVID-19 in the Sioux City area.

The high school mentions that the graduates will be seated in the stands six feet apart with immediate family members and grandparents seated on the field where the larger space can accommodate more seating.

The original date for the graduation was May 17 but it was canceled due to the risk of possible COVID-19 exposures.

There are 134 graduates in the Class of 2020 but several of them have gone into military service and some international students have returned to their native countries.

Valedictorian Foster Johnson, a National Merit Finalist, and Salutatorian Elizabeth Meyer, a Presidential Scholar and National Merit Finalist, will formally address the Class of 2020.

Meyer, who’s also the Student Council President, will also lead her class in the Prayer of St. Francis.

The school said senior vocal music members will sing the National Anthem and a class tribute.

Heelan Chaplain Fr. Shane Deman will give the opening prayer and Principal Christian Bork will be bestowing the diplomas.

Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools (BHCS), will present the honors and closing reflections.

“This Bishop Heelan class of 2020 is truly exceptional, so we are truly delighted we can honor this high-achieving class with a ceremony that caps up to 14 years of education in our Catholic school system,” said Dr. John Flanery, BHCS President..“With COVID cases consistently trending downward this month, we feel an outdoor commencement can be safely held for our graduates and their family members.”

School officials said it’s Heelan’s 70th school year and the last time the high school held an outdoor ceremony was 51 years ago for the Class of 1969 at Memorial Field.

