Bishop Heelan High School celebrates new outdoor venue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When Bishop Heelan High School students return in late August, they will see the brand new Crusader Courtyard

Bishop Heelan faculty and students met with sponsors from Knife River Construction and Jebro Incorporated to celebrate the new courtyard.

High School President Dr. John Flanery said the school hopes to use the space for outdoor classes and events.

“We just can’t wait to get our kids out here to enjoy fresh air and sunshine most of the year,” Flanery said. “Hopefully, we can even be out here a little bit in the winter time.”

Flanery said he does not plan to restrict the capacity of the courtyard for Covid because the space is outdoors.