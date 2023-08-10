SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan High School has a new logo celebrating the school’s history.

The high school will be celebrating 75 years this next school year as the class of 2024 will be the 75th senior class to graduate. The school’s first seniors graduated in 1949.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President Dr. John Flanery said that he is thankful to everyone who has been involved in the school’s history.

“For 75 years, people have sacrificed to provide a Catholic education in Siouxland for families. It is incredible to think about all the priests, nuns, alumni, donors, students, faculty and staff who have made those sacrifices so we can be here today. We want to be here for centuries to come.”

The school system is named after former Sioux City Diocese Bishop Edmond Heelan. Hellan was born in Ireland in 1868 and came to the U.S after being ordined a priest in Ireland. In 1919, he was name a bishop. He died at the age of 80 in 1948. A month later, ground was broken for the high school, and it was named after Bishop Heelan during it’s dedication.