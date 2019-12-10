Bishop Heelan High Music Department to host annual Madrigal Dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A holiday tradition that dates back decades is just around the corner. Music students at Bishop Heelan High School will be putting on their annual Madrigal Dinner. The show is presented by the Bishop Heelan High School Music Department.

The Madrigal Dinner will be at the Nativity Parish Center starting Thursday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 14. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Heelan King Stephen Danner and Queen Adi Bogenrief will preside over the royal count, wandering minstrels, jesters, and troubadours. Scores of Heelan vocal music students will perform while a delicious dinner is served, including chicken breast, green beans almandine, potatoes au gratin, and bread pudding.

Reservations are $20 per person and must be paid in advance of each dinner.