SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to a release from Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School’s head football coach, Chad Moseman, has made the decision to step away from his role.

“I am stepping down as the Head Football Coach at my beloved alma mater Bishop Heelan Catholic High School,” said Coach Moseman. “I can not preach family while missing my own sons’ games. This was a very difficult decision, as I love Bishop Heelan and moreover, I love my players! We have weathered the storm of COVID while building a strong foundation for success. I am especially proud of our Bible studies and discussions about Christ, as those discussions will have a far greater impact on our players’ life than any other single thing. I see a bright future for Bishop Heelan Football with several of our athletes out for multiple sports, the work ethic in the weight room has been fantastic and many of our players have had varsity experience playing the second-toughest schedule in the state. It will be sad not being with them

as these young men will win several games over the next few years and beyond. However, I will be watching and will always be available to the players. God, Family, Heelan. Go, Crusaders!”

Moseman graduated from Heelan in 1990 and led the Crusaders as head football coach in 2020 and 2021. He came to the Heelan program with 28 years of football coaching experience.

Bishop Heelan Co-Athletic Director Andy Foster said of the departure: “This was not an easy decision for Coach Moseman,” said Bishop Heelan Co-Athletic Director Andy Foster. “He was, and still is, excited for the future of Bishop Heelan football. Coach has spent countless hours talking to family all while thinking about how much he loves Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. After a lot of thought and prayer, Coach has decided to make a change for this coming fall. We want to recognize the passion, effort & energy Coach Moseman, a Heelan graduate & former team captain, poured into his alma mater. Thank you, Coach. We wish you the best of luck.”

Moseman coached for the Sioux City Stampede semi-pro team from 2015 through 2019 and coach for a year at Morningside College. Prior to that, Moseman was at Lawton-Bronson where he also teaches. Moseman served as Lawton-Bronson’s head football coach for 12 years, from 2003 through 2014, where his student-athletes set 29 school records and completed their best record in school history as state runner-ups in 2007. He has also earned district coach of the year and regional coach of the year honors. Moseman was also the head coach for Heelan’s boy’s track for several years.

“Thank you Coach Moseman for your commitment to the student-athletes at Bishop Heelan. We wish

you well,” said Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

Bishop Heelan will begin the search for the next head coach immediately.