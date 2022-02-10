SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan students organized a community service project.

Bishop Heelan’s environmental club volunteered to donate canned food to the Gospel Mission and warming shelter.

Students loaded up the goods and dropped them off to those organizations on Thursday.

Bishop Heelan senior Natalie Bousquet said taking care of those in need is important.

“It’s part of being Catholic and it’s the right thing to do, so it just helps us kind of spread the word and do the right thing,” said Bousquet.

The donation rn for two weeks and students mostly contributed canned foods and dry goods.