Bishop Heelan cooking class delivers treats for staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nothing brings in the holiday season like cookies and treats, especially when they’re given to people you appreciate.

A cooking class at Heelan High School spent the afternoon boxing up sweets and delivering them to staff members. Students made macaroons, peanut blossoms, fudge and more.

“It makes you feel really good, you know, another way to give back to your teachers, you know, they do a really good job for us and they put a lot of hard work into their jobs, so this is a way to repay them,” said student Carter Weiland.

Heelan High School’s cooking class is planning to do a similar bake-a-thon in the spring for students who win academic awards.