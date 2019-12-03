Bishop Heelan celebrates new gym

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Students at Bishop Heelan High School will be playing in their new gym for the very first time. The first game comes after a ribbon-cutting earlier Tuesday.

The parish started raising money 13 years ago in hopes of building the new field house. They finally reached their goal of raising $32 million.

The field house has 1,600 seats, air conditioning, six basketball hoops, an indoor track, and locker rooms.

“The biggest thing for me really from a day to day operation is no more crossing the street to go to P.E. class. Were all in a campus. It gives us longer instruction and more opportunities for our students with the running track and space,” Bishop Heelan Principal Chris Bork said.