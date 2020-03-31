Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will move to distance learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools (BHCS) will be implementing a distance learning plan on April 6 to prepare for continued student learning in the case that the school closure extends past April 12.

School officials said they will transition from enrichment activities and review online to actual graded instruction.

According to Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools president, the goal is to move to fully implement distance learning.

“Our teachers will work to compact and prioritize curriculum. Some concepts will be more difficult to address in a distance learning format and we will need to work to assure consistent opportunity to learn for students regardless of the building they attend,” said Dr. Flanery.

On Tuesday, BHCS teachers will come to their school buildings until 3:30 p.m. and prepare labeled sacks for every student with take-home learning textbooks and other materials.

Students will be able to pick up their textbooks on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 .m. at Mater Dei, Holy Cross, and Sacred Heart schools.

BHCS said students’ books, Chromebooks, and more will be packed into sacks labeled with their names on it by teachers and delivered to waiting cars at the pick-up areas in front of the schools.

For Bishop Heelan High School students, they will pick up their books from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. in 15-minute timeframes based on their homerooms.

The high school doors will be monitored by the administration and only 10 students will be allowed inside at a time.