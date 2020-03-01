Bishop Heelan Catholic High School hosts Crusader Classic Invitational

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nearly a thousand show choir students from the tri-state area came together to compete at the Bishop Heelan Crusader Classic Invitational.

This year marks the first year the entire event was held in Heelan’s new high school gym.

“It’s our annual show choir event we host every year. We invite teams from all around the Midwest to come to compete,” said Zach Uhl, Heelan senior.

“Kids sing and dance at the same time, there’s a backup band, oftentimes props and there’s fancy costumes and lots of help from parents,” said Rachael Wragge, Choir Director.

“Sing and dance and kind of pour their hearts out on the stage and they’re basically here to have a good time and to make others feel good,” said Lizabeth Marquez, Heelan senior.

“I think it’s mostly the comradery especially with the guys in my group, we really get along together, we shared a lot of great memories together. Over the four years here, I’ve made some really great friends,” said Uhl.

“Just like completing that challenge, overcoming obstacles it’s really satisfying, really rewarding to everyone in there,” said Uhl.

“Great to have our friends from across town from East and close and far away, even into Des Moines and Davenport, come support our school,” said Wragge.

“So this is my fourth year and there’s a lot of schools who keep coming back and I’ve been able to see them all four years,” said Marquez.

“It’s really rewarding. It’s really cool seeing kids freshmen year. They come back next year, they get better, they come back next year, they get better,” said Uhl.

“A lot of people think it’s very formal, very sophisticated but a lot of us here just like to have fun, you know, we like to dance, we like to sing,” said Uhl.

“A lot of people don’t know how much work it is. I think you see the end product on stage, you see people just smiling and having so much energy. So they kind of forget the work that goes into it but there’s a lot of preparation,” said Marquez.