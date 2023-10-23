DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — State officials have confirmed two more cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, in Iowa, including one in Siouxland.

One case was found in a commercial turkey flock in Pocahontas County, while the other was in Guthrie County in a mixed species backyard flock, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation in Pocohantas County after the case was confirmed. The proclamation will allow state agencies to assist in their response to the bird flu. The proclamation will be effective through Nov. 22.

The new confirmed cases come after another case was confirmed Friday in Buena Vista County. Before the case in Buena Vista County, the latest confirmed case in Iowa was in March in Chickasaw County in a backyard flock. The bird flu was found earlier in October in commercial poultry flocks in Jerauld County, South Dakota, and in Utah’s Sanpete County.

The HPAI cases don’t present a public health concern, the CDC states.

Flock owners are asked to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Additionally, anyone who witnesses sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should immediately report them to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.