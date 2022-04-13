Nebraska (KCAU) – The avian flu has been detected again in Nebraska.

According to Post Holdings, Inc., a Michael Foods flock of egg-laying birds tested positive for avian influenza in Wakefield making it the sixth confirmed case in nebraska. Around 1.7 million hens are housed at the facility.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) stated in press release that the farm has been quarantined and a 6.2 mile control zone will be established around the affected area.

The avian flu has been detected in Iowa and South Dakota as well. In those states, bird displays for fairs have been banned until the outbreak has been cleared.