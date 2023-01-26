DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland turkey flock tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the first positive case in 2023.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the site that tested positive was a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture advise commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately and possible cases must be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.

According to the release, HPAI is highly contagious viral disease affecting bird populations that can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. The virus can be spread through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird.

Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern. It remains safe to eat poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of any poultry products such as having an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.