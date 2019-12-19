Bird count provides important information for conservationist

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxland bird enthusiasts spent Wednesday morning counting birds at Ponca State Park. It was all part of the world’s largest wildlife census.

Fifteen volunteers came out to help tally up those birds around the park. The event was put on by the Audubon Society, and the numbers collected help researchers better understand bird populations.

“Some of the species are abundant, like Canada geese right now, so we want to get counts on them but also the rare species that aren’t expected to be here as well,” said Bill Huser a volunteer at the event.

Huser has been an avid bird watcher for over 40 years.

“There’s always a chance to see something new and you never know what you’re going to see, so we like to come back and not only see something new but try to do better than what you’ve done in the past by seeing more birds or more different kinds of birds,” said Huser.

The Audubon Society’s Christmas bird count helps track the health of the bird population by recording their number and variety.

“It gives us a snapshot of the area and being able to compare those numbers from year to year is really fascinating to see what species are we seeing every year. And maybe one species is very unique to that year,” said Maria Miersma, an assistant superintendent at Ponca State Park

The data is then recorded on the Audubon’s website and used for future research that is vital for conservationists across the globe.

“So I’ll enter in each species individual so that will give us a total species that we counted in that day but also it will give me a brief summary about what is unique,” said Miersma.

The wildlife census provides valuable information to researchers but also gives bird lovers time to come together.

“We need these wildlife places to relax and recreate and just feel good about ourselves,” said Huser.

Last year over 12,000 birds were counted around Siouxland. If you are an avid bird watcher and would like to get involved, there is another event coming up in Ida Grove in January. Click here for information.