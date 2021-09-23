Bilingual Iowa author reads books to Siouxland elementary students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s not often you get to meet the author of a book you’re reading, but that happened Thursday at a Siouxland school.

Iowa Author Ana Morris read her books in English and Spanish to dozens of students at Irving Dual Language Elementary School. The books talked about differences between cultural traditions in America compared to other countries.

President of the Sioux City Community School Board Perla Alarcon-Flory said these experiences help prepare students for an ever-changing world.

“So when you think about the future, when you think about this very interconnected world, when you think about employability and market skills, when you think about creativity, when you think about innovation, we have all of these things happening in Sioux City,” Alarcon-Flory said.

The books are available in the school’s library in both English and Spanish. Students are encouraged to bring them home and read with their parents.