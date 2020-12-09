Bikers, walkers still have trail access during Riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Good new for bikers and trail walkers in Siouxland this week besides the warmer temperatures. The Riverfront Trail between Hamilton and Riverside Park will remain open as construction continues on the Chris Larson Riverfront Development Project.

“I enjoy bike riding because it gets me out to do something, but I also like the scenery,” said Brad Arndt, a member of the Siouxland Cyclist organization.

Arndt has been an avid bicyclist for 13 years, seeing firsthand how Sioux City has added trails over the years.

“Have a nice addition in our trail system in Sioux City Chautauqua Park, which connects us to Floyd Trail, outer belt, Perry creek, North Sioux Trail, and also South Sioux, so making a lot strides in the last five years,” said Arndt.

The 12-mile trail between Hamilton and Riverside will continue to be an option for riders as the Chris Larson Riverfront Development project takes shape.

“The contractor did allow that opportunity for the trail to remain open and for our citizens to continue to use it, even during the construction phase, so that was really good,” said Angel Wallace, manager with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation department.

The project broke ground back in June. Phase one includes grading work, utilities, storm sewage work, as well as a small parking lot, but there’s still more to come.

“Basketball court, dog park, the stock yard gardens, the great lawn, also the playground equipment will be installed as well as two picnic shelters,” said Wallace.

Construction is at a standstill until after winter but in the spring, the project will hit the ground running finishing up on phase one as well as beginning the bidding process on phase two.

“The remaining main structures at Virginia and Floyd and then also some overlooks and then all of the east in portion of the land,” said Wallace.

The new addition downtown is another amenity to help bring more people to live and work here.

“We are working on the PlyWood trail between Sioux City and Le Mars. If they get that done, that will be a 30-mile one-way trail and that would be a great addition to our trail system and that will catch us up with Sioux Falls and Des Moines,” said Arndt.

The Riverfront Project comes with a price tag of around $13 million. Click here for more information on the project.