SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — For nearly a decade, bikers from across the Midwest rumble into South Sioux City to pay their respect to fallen military heroes.

Continuing the tradition of the Rolling Thunder Ride that used to occur in Washington D.C., Thunder on the Missouri is a remembrance ride to the replica Vietnam Memorial Wall in South Sioux City.

This year, over 200 bikers hit the road from the Sergeant Bluff American Legion Hall to Freedom Park.

Even though most of the riders are veterans themselves, they said that this weekend isn’t about them.

“The people that gave all the reason we’re still here. We’re able to do everything that we are able to do,” said Ride Captain Marty Hogan. “So it’s just important to keep that distinction. Like I said, Veteran’s Day is for veterans. Memorial Day is to honor those that didn’t come home.”