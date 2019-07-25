Bikers raise $7,000 for Support Siouxland Soldiers

A Siouxland charity received a big gift from bikers across the country Wednesday night.

Support Siouxland Soldiers were given a $7,000 check from the Vulcan Riders Association. The group spent the last week riding all over Siouxland, raising money for soldiers along the way.

This is the largest donation the organization has ever received and the riders say they’re happy to help out.

“It meant a lot from right here. I’m not a veteran myself but I know other veterans that go through things,” Elkhorn Valley Riders Chapter President Jeff Sukup said. “I had a real hard time keeping my mouth shut about how much money we were going to give away.

Support Siouxland Soldiers helps more than 3500 veterans and their families every year.