SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ray Allen has been on a biking tour of the United States since February.

Allen is from Houma, Louisiana, and that’s where his epic bike ride started a day after Mardi Gras.

“I’ve been cycling my whole life, I’d never done an extended tour, I’d done a little several over nights. But I just thought man if I got the time I’ll just go see what I can see,” Said Allen,

Already Allen has biked through many parts of the southern states, like Texas and New Mexico.

On his travels…

“Essentially I had two dates I was responsible for this year; I needed to be in California for my mom’s 90th birthday and I needed to be here for RAGBRAI. Other than this i’m just floating around,” said Allen.

Allen has already traveled roughly 4,300 miles in under 5 months, he says the best part of the journey has been experiencing what many folks don’t get to.

“You see things a lot clearer at 10 miles an hour than you do at 70, there’s a lot of beautiful, beautiful country and a lot of people to meet,” said Allen.

Along his journey, Ray’s stopped at more than 90 breweries across the United States and he plans to continue adding to those numbers as he continues through with RAGBRAI.