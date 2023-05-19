SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The weather conditions were perfect for Siouxlanders to start their day with some exercise.

Sioux City has hosted its annual “Bike to Work” event for over a decade. Roughly 100 cyclists ate breakfast in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce parking lot before heading off to their job.

Erin Berzina with Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO)said that besides the exercise, the event is also a great networking opportunity.

“I think people like the camaraderie. We have people sometimes just drive on through and pick up a banana or a donut and taco and talk to each other a little bit and converse and be on their way,” Berzina said.

If you weren’t able to cross the train tracks for this year’s event, it will be back next year sometime in May.