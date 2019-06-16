Bike rodeo teaches youngsters bike safety

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – When it comes to bike safety, officials say it’s best to start teaching kids early.

North Sioux City and Union County first responders held their first ever Bike Rodeo over at Dakota Valley Saturday morning.

Area businesses donated bikes as prizes for participants who went through the obstacle course. During which, participants learned about how to be safe out on the road.

“Trying to get the kids to understand the safety behind riding a bicycle, there the same laws as the traffic as a car, a bicycle got to follow those same laws and be careful. Make sure you wear your helmet, some knee pads,” says North Sioux City Police Chief, Richard Headid.