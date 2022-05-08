SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the weather gets warmer by the day, cyclists of all kinds will be hitting the roads.

Siouxlanders gathered at the Sioux City Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning where a Bike Rodeo was being held.

Siouxland cyclists and the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) taught kids about the rules of the road and what to watch out for when they’re out enjoying a ride.

Families could bring their own bikes and some were provided.

“Kids are getting out of school, love to ride their bikes so its just super important as motorists to be on the look out for kids on their bikes, that maybe will dart out into traffic. We just want to keep everybody safe out there,” said officer Valerie Rose of the SCPD.

After the Farmer’s Market, the Bike Rodeo moved to the Morningside branch of the Public Library.