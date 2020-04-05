Bike riders rely on essential Siouxland service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As many Siouxland businesses close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, bike shops remain open as they’re considered an essential service.

“Friends, work, grocery store I go everywhere on a bike,” said Cameron Harmes, a

Sioux City resident.

Harmes is an avid bike ride who riles heavily on his two wheels.

“It’s a time to think. It’s cheaper on gas. It’s cheaper on insurance for sure. It’s a nice way to get around,” said Harmes.

Pedaling 365 days a year around Siouxland can cause some wear and tear on Harmes’ transportation.

“Since I ride all winter as well, the salt isn’t good on my bike so lube up the chains and cables and get it cleaned up and this is the only place in town to do it,” said Harmes.

Some local rider rely heavily on Albrecht Cycle Shop to remain open, as they are considered an essential service. However, like any business, they are taking extra precautions.

“We’re seen as a fun place where people like to come and look at things so we’re asking that people tone back the fun a little bit and just be aware of what’s going on and touch and feel things less,” said Korey Smith, an Albrecht Cycle Shop employee.

Smith said it’s the start of their busy season, they are expecting to see a spike in sales, especially with local parks and playground being shut down as a COVID-19 precaution.

“I mean this is the best time to be on a bike your distant you in the fresh air its a good thing to just help you stay healthy,” said Smith.

With more bikers out in our community, it’s a reminder for all us to be vigilant for riders.

“Yeah there will be more of them out as it gets warmer and we try to do our best to be safe and stay out of cars ways but there is only so much we can do,” said Harmes.