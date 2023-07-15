SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A recipient of the 2022 Young Women of Excellence award has announced that she will be campaigning for a seat on the Sioux City School Board.

According to a press release, Trisha Rivers, of Sioux City, is set to make the formal announcement of her candidacy at the second-annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow at Riverside Park on Saturday.

The release states that as a “big voice for education,” Rivers seeks to empower students, parents, and faculty to have strong representation. Additionally, Rivers intends to ensure all students benefit from the best public school education possible.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the Sioux City School Board, every public school student should have equal access to the best teachers, resources, and connections that prepare students for the real challenges of a global society,” Rivers said.

Rivers currently works as the Siouxland Project Director for the indigenous-led nonprofit Great Plains Action Society. The release noted that she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Northern Iowa and a minor in mental health.

In addition to these qualifications, Rivers serves on several boards and committees including the Sioux City Warming Shelter and the Native American Advisory Board for the Sioux City Police Department. Rivers also has experience with the city government as part of the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee, which advises the Mayor and City Council on equity and inclusion strategies.