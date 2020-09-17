Big Ten resumes play, brings new hope to Siouxland businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Big Ten will move forward with its season after reversing the decision to postpone it, giving hope to some businesses who rely on sports to boost business.

After being shut down by COVID-19, Siouxland business owners told KCAU 9 they were devastated when the Big Ten postponed its season.

Now, the odds are shifting in their favor.

Jill Swanson Villim is the general manager of the Half Moon Bar & Grill. She said the revenue brought in by college football carries the business throughout the year. Now, with Big Ten football back on the schedule, Villim’s looking for a comeback.

“More people means more business and more business means more revenue. And, we are hoping to get through the rest of this 2020. Some of us are holding on the skin of our teeth,” Villim said.

Villim adds they had to cut staffing when the Big Ten decided to postpone its season.

“We’ve been working on a slightly smaller scaled staff and obviously more people means more jobs. We’ll be able to make a few new hires and bring them on, as well to help cover the football season. We’re really excited about that, we never liked to have to lose employees or lose staff and the opportunity to bring on new people is really exciting too,” Villim said.

At Eddie’s Tavern, manager Karen Wurth said they’re preparing for an influx of business, too.

“We’ve been running less of a staff right now because we didn’t have football going on. Yes, when we have football going we have double the staff we do normally on Saturdays. I was getting text this morning from my staff saying I want to work games,” Wurth said.

She adds they scrambled to find ways to make up the money lost by the cut in business.

“It’ll be great. I mean, it’ll be a huge impact on us. We’re all excited Big Ten football is coming back and Saturdays are going to be our Saturdays again,” Wurth said.

Whether you’re rooting for the Huskers, the Hawkeyes, or some other Big Ten team, the fact that they’re playing is a win for the people who own and work in businesses that depend on the crowd it brings in.