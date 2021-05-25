Big Sioux Trail project moves forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city is moving forward with the final phase of a bike trail project along the Big Sioux River.

Last night, the projected was approved to accept construction documents for the Highway 12 Trail project. The trail will run along the Iowa side of the Big Sioux River and connect Military Road and Highway 12 to the city’s Riverfront Trail System.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for June 7. If all goes as planned, the trail could be completed sometime next summer.