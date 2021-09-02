Big Sioux River pedestrian project to be discussed at public input meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A meeting for a proposed pedestrian bridge between Dakota Dunes and Sioux City will include feedback from the public.

The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and the Dakota Dunes CID will hold a public input meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, at the Holiday Inn Express/Dakota Dunes Event Center at 885 Cottonwood Lane in Dakota Dunes.

The public meeting will be held to discuss the possible development of the Big Sioux River Pedestrian Crossing Project.

“We want to make sure we give residents in both communities an opportunity to provide input toward selecting the best location for this pedestrian crossing”, said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.

The Big Sioux Pedestrian Crossing Project would be designed and constructed to provide a connection between Sioux City and Dakota Dunes across the Big Sioux River. Engineering firm HR Green conducted a study to identify potential locations and developed three conceptual pedestrian crossing alignments locations for consideration:

Two Rivers Drive along empirical foods in Dakota Dunes to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City.

Replacing the exiting pedestrian bridge from the Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park near Council Oaks Drive.

Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the Interstate 29 Bridge.

Get news sent directly to your email.

Subscribe to KCAU 9 Newsletters here.

At the meeting, a detailed overview of each proposed location will be presented. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions regarding the most optimal crossing location. This would be a joint construction project between the City of Sioux City and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.