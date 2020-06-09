Big Parade, Mardi Gras Festivale postponed due to COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The annual Big Parade, Mardi Gras Festivale, and fireworks scheduled for July 3 in Sioux City has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials said that they will continue to monitor the recommendations from government authorities, including the CDC and Siouxland District Health Department, in hopes to reschedule the event for a more appropriate time.

Organizers want to thank everyone for their patience and understand as they continue to work through this global pandemic together.

