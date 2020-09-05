Big Ox odor lawsuit dismissed, settled

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A federal lawsuit against the now-closed South Sioux City biofuel company has been settled and dismissed.

The suit alleges that in 2016, odor from Big Ox Energy damaged property values for more than 2,000 households within a two-mile radius. The suit sought about $5 million in damages, however, according to court records, the lawsuit has been settled and was dismissed on August 27.

Big Ox, however, still faces several other lawsuits, including 15 others by South Sioux residents. One claims the company is partially responsible for a man’s death after gases from the plant forced a family from their home into a hotel, where the 74-year-old man fell, leading to complications that caused his death.

Judges have also entered judgments against Big Ox for nonpayment of claims to companies that provided supplies and services.

The biofuel company also owes the city of Sioux City around $3 million dollars in outstanding fees and fines.

Big Ox has been closed since April of 2019.

