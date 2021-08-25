Big Ox lawsuits dismissed as settlements reached

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Lawsuits against Big Ox Energy and the City of South Sioux City have been dismissed as settlements have been reached.

People living near the now-closed plant claimed toxic gases seeped into their homes, causing health problems.

On Tuesday, a Dakota County judge approved orders to dismiss 15 lawsuits against the company, the city and third-party defendants CHS, Inc. and Olsson, Inc.

In June, the South Sioux City Council voted to approve a settlement involving Big Ox Energy of 16 lawsuits by homeowners arising out of Big Ox Energy – Siouxland, LCC’s construction and operation in the Roth Industrial Park.

In December of 2020, South Sioux City filed the lawsuit in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday against Big Ox Energy-Siouxland, LLC, Big Ox Energy, Inc., 2014 Acquisitions 10 LLC, Wells Fargo Trust Company, N.A., Federated Mutual Insurance Company, Federated Life Insurance Company, Federated Service Insurance Company, Assurity Life Insurance Company, Catholic Order of Foresters, Nassau Life Insurance Company, and PHL Variable Life Insurance.

The settlement sought monetary damages to compensate for losses that it has incurred as a consequence of having to find an alternate facility to accept the city’s wastewater.