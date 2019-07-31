Big Ox Energy sues two companies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The South Sioux City business, Big Ox Energy is suing two Siouxland companies it claims are responsible for odors and gasses that filled homes near its plant, which also sparked a year-long ordeal, ultimately leaving Big Ox shutdown.

The Biogas Plant claims in counter documents that CHS Inc., a former soybean processor, was releasing acidic water into the system, and that was causing the odors.

Big Ox also says Olsson Engineering recommended the plant route its wastewater through the sewer main.

Big Ox Energy is currently facing 15 lawsuits from residents affected by the odors. The company says in its lawsuit that CHS and Olsson should be held accountable if Big Ox is found liable for damages from lawsuits it’s facing.