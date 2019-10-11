Big Ox Energy sued, required to pay half a million dollars

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A federal judge is ruling against Big Ox Energy in a lawsuit claiming non-payment.

Minnesota-based Water Engineering, Inc. sued the South Sioux City company, claiming it had not paid for equipment and supplies shipped between December 2018 and April 2019.

The judge ruled that Big Ox Energy did not answer or respond to Water Engineering’s initial complaint, awarding Water Engineering half a million dollars.

There is also a Le Mars based hauling company claiming non-payment is being awarded by the judge.