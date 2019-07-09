Big Ox Energy gets a 60-day hearing extension

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Big Ox Energy is getting an additional two months to prepare for permit approval with the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

During what was expected to be a three day hearing in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Department of Environmental Quality delayed the hearing for 60 days.

Authorities telling the company to use that time to take care of reported environmental issues and report any new issues.

Big Ox will not be allowed to resume operations during the 60-day extension. The company has not been operational since April of this year.