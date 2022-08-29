SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland entrepreneurs will be able to submit ideas for a chance to win a grand prize of a $5,000 grant to start or expand their business.

According to a release from Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, the BIG Challenge grant competition will start on September 5 and run until October for Lyon, Monona, Obrien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

The release stated that voting will take place from October 5 through October 14, and entrepreneurs will be able to encourage others to vote for their entry online. The top three ideas that get the most votes will advance to a regional pitch-off competition as well as two participants that will be selected by a Big Challenge committee.

The finalists will receive personalized coaching from the Small Business Development Center and the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation. Additionally, they will have access to UNI’s Business Concierge Services, according to the release.

The regional contest is set to be held on Thursday, November 18 at Design West in Sioux City. The finalists will be able to showcase their ideas and first place will win $5,000, second place will win $3,000, and third will win $2,000.

Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, Northwest Iowa Developers, and Siouxland Economic Development Corporation sponsor the Big Challenge, according to the release.

Entrepreneurs can visit the Iowa West Coast website and click on “The Big Challenge” to enter and review the rules.