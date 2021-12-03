Big Brothers Big Sisters share ‘Big Time’ Christmas cheer

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — A different kind of Christmas cheer was on display at The United Sports Academy in North Sioux City Thursday night.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland partnered with the United Sports Academy for an event called “Big Time at the U”.

“It’s so awesome, and it’s been so rewarding tonight already just seeing the smiles on all of the Big’s and Little’s faces and all the kids are getting to try new games that they haven’t played before. So, it’s been super awesome to let these kids have the experience and get to experience our beautiful facility that we have here at United” Event Coordinator Caelyn Giefer said.

Activities included playing basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and other games.

United Sports Academy also provided custom t-shirts and dinner to all the participants.