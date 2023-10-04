SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The weather may finally feel more fall-like but you can start getting ready for Christmas with the annual Holiday Tour of Homes.

Tickets are now on sale for the Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Siouxland’s showcase of festive houses. This year features 5 homes on the city’s north side.

The holiday tour of homes not only provides a bit of Christmas spirit but also helps out a great cause.

“So, the holiday tour of homes is Big Brothers – Big Sisters biggest fundraiser. We don’t charge for our services at Big Brothers – Big Sisters for any of our kids or our families. So this tour is very important to the agency,” said Kristie Arlt with Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Siouxland, “Last year the tour raised $110,000, so we’re hoping to raise $125,000 this year.”

Tickets must be purchased online or by phone, there are no physical locations to purchase tickets from. KCAU is proud to sponsor the annual Tour of Homes.

The tour will take place November 16-18. More information about the Tour of Homes can be found here.