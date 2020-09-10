Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland to host Bowl for Kids’ Sake

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland will be holding their Bowl for Kids’ Sake in late September in Le Mars.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday, September 25 at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars.

Each team is asked to raise a total of $625 and is made up of five bowlers. The money will be used to help recruit, train, and match adults with children facing adversity.

Kristi Arlt, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, said the fundraiser helps the mentoring program every year.

“As we continue to serve more children in Plymouth County, we wanted to bring attention to our amazing Littles, Bigs, and program by holding an event in Le Mars. Ideally for this event, each year the bowlers will dress up according to the theme – for this year’s 1st ever theme, we are doing all things ‘Sports’ and we expect to see lots of participation for the event. And of course, we promise it’s the best time you’ll have in rented shoes!”

Anyone interested in learning more about the fundraising event or to sign up can call Aimee Burnett at 712-253-5160 or click here.

For more information on how you can become involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 712.239.9890 or visit its website.