SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s police chief took time out of his busy day to meet with local kids.

Capping off law enforcement week, Chief Rex Mueller and other officers met with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Siouxland Wednesday night.

Dozens of mentors and their kids learned more about how police departments work. The event also helped kick off the “Bigs with Badges” program.

Jetske Wauran-Castro, BBBS of Siouxland director of marketing and recruitment, explained what the program entails.

“It’s a national initiative where we are working to build a stronger relationship and connection with law enforcement and our mentor program,” Wauran-Castro said. “It’s amazing how being a police officer and a big brother can have an impact on a child’s life.”

There’s currently one Sioux City officer who has been matched with a little brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sergeant Tom Gill was matched with Ben last week.

Wauran-Castro said the BBBS of Siouxland hopes to increase enrollment among more officers and first responders in the community and to match them with littles.