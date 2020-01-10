Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland looking for male volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What better way to welcome in the new year than giving back Siouxland kids? January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brother and Big Sisters of Siouxland needs your help.

“I love it because I used to be a little brother, so now I’m on both sides of it,” said David Romo, a volunteer at Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Romo is now able to give back to the organization that gave him so much growing up.

“It’s interesting watching my little brother, how he communicates with his family or even some of the things he tells me. It makes me reflect on how I grew up, and it makes me realize some things I can change for my own future,” said Romo.

This year the Big Brother’s Big Sister’s program has a goal to find more men like Romo who can be a mentor to the boys on the waiting list.

“They need that positive male role model, so we are going to be really reaching out to the Siouxland community. Particularly the men in our community to ask them to consider volunteering. It’s four hours a month,” said Executive Director Kristie Miller-Arlt at Big Brother’s Big Sister’s of Siouxland.

“You’re not mandated to meet at X and X time by the organization. They pretty much let you choose that on your own. So you work around your own schedule,” said Romo.

It’s a small amount of time that can make a huge impact on a child’s life.

“We have the statistics that show grades improve, risky behaviors go down, peer-to-peer relationships get better and bullying in schools go down when a child has a positive male or female influence in their life, ” said Miller-Arlt.

However, for Romo, he says the moments spent with his little are the most rewarding.

“It’s more of what I get out of it because you think you mentoring someone but really I’m being mentored by my little brother,” said Romo.

Big Brother’s Big Sister’s of Siouxland is always looking for volunteers. They typically have over 20-30 kids on the waiting list, and of that number, 19 of them are boys right now. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer click here.