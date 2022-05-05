SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders brightened their homes Thursday while supporting a local cause, just in time for spring.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland held their second annual plant sale.

Customers pre-ordered plants and picked them up but they also accepted walk-ins.

A member of the organization, Brooke Daane said she appreciates the support and the proceeds will go toward helping local kids.

“There’s a lot of kids in our community that just need some extra support, just another person in their corner. We call could use an extra person in our corner, another mentor in our lives,” said Daane.

Daane said they sold close to 800 plants they still have another 200 leftover. Those will be available for pickup at their office next week.