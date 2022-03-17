SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland kids got an exclusive night at an indoor playground on Thursday. The Drop Zone closed their doors and hosted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland for a night of activities.

About 80 kids and their mentors got the playground to themselves.

A mentor with the organization said he gets more out of being a “Big” than his “Little”.

“We should always think about giving back, there’s so much need in the community that if we just each took a little time to give back, I think we’d all be stronger for it,” said Vince Hodge.

“To be nice and appreciate your life and help people that need your help,” Hayden and Ace Hampton said.

Two members, Barbara and Mike Sloniker, also received a Big of the Month award tonight.