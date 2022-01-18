SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While most of the Sioux City metro does not have much snow, there is one park where Siouxland kids and their mentors can enjoy some winter activities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland celebrated National Mentoring Month at Cone Park Tuesday evening.

Over 70 local kids and their mentors, called “Bigs” got to go sledding.

One “Big” shares why he joined the organization.

“Originally we were doing this to help out the community, which I feel like we are, but it’s been a real fun experience for us too. We’ve definitely benefited from our relationships with our “Littles” and everyone in this organization has just been a positive impact on us,” said “Big” of the Month, Wyatt Mounts.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said they are always looking for more mentors.