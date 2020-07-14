Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland bringing back annual bowling fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland will be hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event again this year.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29 at Rush Werks in Sioux City.

The money raised will be used to help recruit, train and match carefully screened adults with children

As the annual event has a theme each year for bowlers to dress up, this year’s theme is “Totally 80’s”.

“This fundraiser is a blast and has stood the test of time as people really look forward to it every year,” Executive Director Kristie M. Arlt said. “Each year bowlers dress up according to the theme – this year’s theme is “Totally 80’s” and we expect to see lots of amazing costumes. And of course, we promise it’s the best time you’ll have in rented shoes!”

Bowlers will be put into teams of five with each member asked to raise a minimum of $125 or $625 per team.

Due to the pandemic, both Rush Werks and BBBS are making efforts to meet all CDC requirements so that the event is fun and safe.

Learn more and sign your team up by clicking here or by calling Aimee Burnett at 712-239-9890 ext. 121.

