SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is celebrating justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, also known as “Jedi”.

Jedi was part of Friday’s Bigger Together event at Yummi Blox. The organization’s goal is to teach individuals about the importance of diversity and representation for the younger generation. The organization is looking for more mentors because more Bigs are needed for the Littles.

“We are looking to diversify our program. Right now 40 percent of the kids in our program are children of color and we need more big brothers big sisters, big families, big couples to come on the journey with us,” said Kristie Arlt, executive director of BBBS of Siouxland.

Free Starbucks and coupons for the food trucks at Yummi Blox were available for attendees.