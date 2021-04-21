Big Brothers Big Sisters clean up Kelly Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week, people around the world celebrate Earth Day, and some Siouxlanders started Wednesday evening by cleaning up.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland held a clean-up day at Kelly Park in Sioux City.

Mentors, called “bigs” and their “littles” picked up litter.

An organizer with Big Brothers Big Sisters said the event is about giving back to the community

“When also giving back to a community, it’s also giving back to our environment and prioritizing that this is a special time honoring Earth Day and we want to make that our littles understand and know that and practice that. Not only during this week but especially everyday keeping our community nice and clean,” said Jetske Wauran-Castro.

After cleaning up the park, the participants were treated to pizza and kickball.